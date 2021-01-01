18 In. X 42 In. "Picturesque Scene I" By Tim Otoole Mirror Framed Print Wall Art

Stop and enjoy the peace of nature with this breathtaking scene. This piece will go great on any wall in your home. Pairs well with its sister piece "Picturesque Scene Il". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed in a mirrored frame that illuminates the subject. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America.