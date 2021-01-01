Classy Art 18 in. x 42 in. "Bon Appetite" by Dee Dee Framed Printed Wall Art, Brown

A light hearted way to remind every observer to enjoy the wonderful food that is available to them. This beautifully designed piece is 18 in. x 42 in. in size and elegantly framed using a 3 inch profile made of a scratch resistant MDF framed In a color we call Dark Chocolate. It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Deedee Cheriel creates paintings that combine traces of the artist’s home region with influences from her global travels. Her work tends toward the mystical, adopting elements from Hindu temple décor and featuring animal-human hybrids as the central figures. Like Christian imagery, her oeuvre has a loose narrative quality, with individual pieces relating to one another in ways that suggest overarching stories and themes. Cheriel’s work also has an immediate graphic sensibility evident in the frequent use of hard edges and brightly colored figures. This quality can be attributed to her years spent in a punk band, during which time she designed album art. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 3 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us; sourced from around the globe and proudly Made in America. Color: Brown.