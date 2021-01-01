Breaking a horse is easy but breaking this vintage style beige in-motion polystone horse sculpture can be challenging due to its resin and stone powder combination construction This polystone horse offers a textured beige finish of an in-motion stallion The intricate details of this sculpture captures the real life features of a horse which makes this an excellent piece for your farmhouse inspired space Place this horse sculpture on any table top or surface and watch it dominate the vibes of the room Excellent centerpiece for any ensemble to add a little characteristic to any setting Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around Wipe clean with a dry cloth Displays an elegant horse in-motion Suitable for indoor use only Vintage inspired This item comes shipped in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 18-in x 21-in Vintage Sculpture Beige Polystone Horse in Off-White | 38275