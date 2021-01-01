From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 18-in x 10-in x 10In. Contemporary Vase Brown Ceramic in Pink | 42340
Advertisement
Add a touch of glam with a contemporary flair and accessorize your wall space. Appreciate their design best against solid-colored backgrounds in contemporary settings. They make great unique decor on mantle, console table or in any living space. This item ships in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Bottle bud vase with fluted narrow rim opening. Contemporary design. Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 18-in x 10-in x 10In. Contemporary Vase Brown Ceramic in Pink | 42340