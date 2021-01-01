EVEKARE 18 in. x 1-1/4 in. Comfort Grip ADA Compliant Grab Bar in Matte Black

EVEKARE manufactures a wide range of disability grab bars suitable for assisted living and aged care applications. These ADA compliant grab bars utilize EVEKARE's 'Comfort Grip' coating, providing the user with increased grip and a grab bar that feels warmer to the touch than standard stainless steel grab bars. Grab bars can be installed horizontally, vertically or diagonally. Grab bars can be placed where extra support is required such as showers, next to toilets and basins. This range is secured to the wall using screws and features cover plates to conceal the mount for a cleaner and stylish appearance. Produced using quality grade stainless steel, this range can support up to 550 lbs. Color: Matte Black.