PVC gable vents are not only long-lasting, durable, and easy to install, they instantly add tremendous value and character to the exterior of a home. PVC is easy to paint to match existing trim. Our PVC gable vents offer same quality construction and great air flow as other vents. Achieve a polished, lasting look for years to come with a maintenance-free PVC gable vent. Ekena Millwork 18-in W x 22-in H Vertical Round Ended (23-in W x 27-in H Frame Size): Functional, PVC Gable Vent w/1-in x 4-in Flat Trim Frame