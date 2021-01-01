National Public Seating 18 in. to 25 in. Height Black Seat and Grey Frame Adjustable Swivel Stool (2-Pack), Black/Gray

The all-new National Public Seating Model 6800 designer stool is ideal for your science lab, institutional or educational setting. With its fashionably crafted curved leg design, this contemporary stool will enhance the setting of your room. Built with 18-Gauge heavy-duty steel curved legs, this unit will hold up under rugged and intensive usage. It is furnished with a choice of a heavy-duty steel or a hardwood seat pan. The seat pan can swivel 360° and is adjustable from 18 in. to 25 in. by simply turning the seat. The adjustable height pole is concealed with our premium steel center sleeve for an elegant appearance. This stool features a convenient footrest to add to the overall comfort. Color: Black/Gray.