Ruvati 18 in. Round Above Vanity Counter Bathroom Circular Porcelain Ceramic Vessel Sink in White

The Vista collection of ceramic bathroom sinks from Ruvati offers timeless allure for your bathroom vanity. The vessel sink sits on top of your countertop, showcasing the beauty of the ceramic. The sink is constructed of thick solid porcelain ceramic for superior strength and long lasting durability. The vitreous porcelain enamel forms a smooth glossy surface that is extremely resistant against scratching, chipping or crazing. The smooth surface drains water easily and does not stain keeping your sink dry and easy to clean. The minimalist elegance of this vessel sink makes it a perfect addition to your bathroom or powder room vanity. Color: White.