From kurt s. adler
Kurt S. Adler 18 in Hollywood Night Before Christmas Mice Nutcracker
Kurt S. Adler 18 In Hollywood Night Before Christmas Mice Nutcracker. This 18 in Kurt S. Adler Hollywood™ King of Hearts nutcracker is an incredibly detailed addition to your holiday décor or nutcracker collection! Designed by renowned artist Holly Adler, Hollywood™ Nutcrackers is a whimsical collection of nutcrackers created exclusively for Kurt S. Adler, Inc. and features an assortment of characters including Christmas, fantasy, and everyday characters. Their designs put a unique, vibrant, memorable twist on traditional nutcrackers. This 'Twas The Night Before Christmas nutcracker is dressed in a red and white glitter outfit with a Christmas tree hat. Little mice help to decorate the tree while a pajama clad mouse clings to the nutcrackers leg and another little mouse is peeping over a small book in the nutcrackers hand. On the book is a simple verse from the classic novel, 'Twas The Night Before Christmas."