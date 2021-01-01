Kurt S. Adler 18 In Hollywood Night Before Christmas Mice Nutcracker. This 18 in Kurt S. Adler Hollywood™ King of Hearts nutcracker is an incredibly detailed addition to your holiday décor or nutcracker collection! Designed by renowned artist Holly Adler, Hollywood™ Nutcrackers is a whimsical collection of nutcrackers created exclusively for Kurt S. Adler, Inc. and features an assortment of characters including Christmas, fantasy, and everyday characters. Their designs put a unique, vibrant, memorable twist on traditional nutcrackers. This 'Twas The Night Before Christmas nutcracker is dressed in a red and white glitter outfit with a Christmas tree hat. Little mice help to decorate the tree while a pajama clad mouse clings to the nutcrackers leg and another little mouse is peeping over a small book in the nutcrackers hand. On the book is a simple verse from the classic novel, 'Twas The Night Before Christmas."