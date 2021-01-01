From design toscano
Design Toscano 18-in H x 10.5-in W Off-White Children Garden Statue | LY717080
On watch for a rainbow, Susanna knows that a sun shower means that good luck is on the way! With dimpled knees and wavy locks, our Design Toscano-exclusive garden figurine is cast in quality designer resin with a beautiful antique stone finish to play up details. As the centerpiece in a garden bed or anchoring a water feature, this diminutive miss lends a hopeful note to your beautiful landscape and makes a great gift! 10 and 1/2;\"W x 8\"Dx18\"H. 6 lbs. Design Toscano 18-in H x 10.5-in W Off-White Children Garden Statue | LY717080