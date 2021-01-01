From progress lighting
Progress Lighting 18-in H Metallic Gray Dark Sky Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | P5642-82
Advertisement
6\" up/down wall cylinder. The P5642 Series are ideal for a wide variety of interior and exterior applications including residential and commercial. The Cylinders feature a 120V alternating current source and eliminates the need for a traditional LED driver. This modular approach results in an encapsulated luminaire that unites performance, cost and safety benefits. Specify P8798-31 top cover lens for use in wet locations. Progress Lighting 18-in H Metallic Gray Dark Sky Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | P5642-82