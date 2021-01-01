From allied brass
Allied Brass 18-in Center to Center Antique Pewter Cylindrical Bar For Use on Appliances Drawer Pulls | P-30-RP-PEW
Transform your kitchen with this elegant Refrigerator and Appliance Pull. This pull is designed for replacing the pulls or handles on your built-in refrigerator, freezer or any other built in appliance. Appliance pull is made of solid brass and provided with a lifetime finish to insure products will provide a lifetime of service. Allied Brass 18-in Center to Center Antique Pewter Cylindrical Bar For Use on Appliances Drawer Pulls | P-30-RP-PEW