This premier contractor-grade brick trowel is forged from high quality carbon steel for strength and durability. This is the ideal tool used by masons for leveling, spreading, or shaping cement, plaster, or mortar. Its handle provides a nice feel, reduces fatigue and offers great durability. Available in many sizes and handle styles, find the perfect trowel for your next job. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 18-in Carbon Steel Philadelphia Trowel | 72-375