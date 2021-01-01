From maxx air
Maxx Air 18 in. 3-Speed Hi-Pressure Misting Fan with 40 Gallon Tank, Black
The ultimate portable cooling fan for fire ground rehab, sports, equestrian and barn use, and much more. Our high pressure misting system features a heavy-duty steel fan assembly, anti-drip misting nozzles, and a powerful 3 speed motor paired with a rotomolded polyethylene tank to stand up to hard use indoors or out. This mist fan arrives to you completely assembled and will easily fit in a car trunk or confined space for transport. Use it in fan-only mode or add water to the cooler tank and plug it in to enjoy up to 11 hours of ultra-fine mist that will make your surroundings up to 30° cooler without generating excess castoff water or a heavy, "wet" fog. Color: Black.