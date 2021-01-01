From dgsroom
18 Gauge Stainless Steel 32'' X 18'' 50/50 Double Bowl Undermount Kitchen Sink With Basket Strainer
Advertisement
This undermount stainless steel sink combines fashion with function to create a contemporary look for the kitchen. Handcrafted from premium 304 stainless steel for maximum durability, the extra-deep basins accommodate more dishes with ease. Commercial-grade satin finish and gently 10mm radius corner make maintenance as simple as wiping the surface with a damp cloth. Suitable for any decor of kitchen. The double sink design is easy for sorting and cleaning.