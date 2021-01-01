Blue Wave 18 ft. x 34 ft. Oval Black Leaf Net Above Ground Pool Cover

Install a Blue Wave leaf net over your winter cover this fall and make spring opening quick and easy. The leaf net's tight mesh traps even the smallest leaves before they reach your winter cover. Other brands of leaf nets have larger mesh that allows small leaves to pass through to your winter cover and decompose in the spring. Simply lay the Blue Wave leaf net on top of your winter cover when you close your pool and remove it before the first snow. Your cover will be virtually leaf free and spring clean-up will be a snap, eliminates that messy swamp of decaying leaves. Blue Wave leaf nets are made from durable woven polyethylene and carry a 4-year warranty. Above-ground leaf nets have an extra 3 ft. overlap and include a cable and winch to hold it securely in place over your winter cover. Black mesh fabric.