Armor All 18 ft Garage Runner

Keep the mess out of your home with easy care Armor All Garage Floor Runners. The carpet-like surface of these mats pulls dirt and grass from the soles of boots and shoes and absorbs moisture. Made of easy to cut, non-fraying material it's easy to customize these mats for your specific needs. Made of non-woven polyester with PVC waterproof backing. Does not contain phthalates, lead, or heavy metals. Care Instructions: Vacuum, then use mild detergent with hose or power washer. Hang dry. Do not bleach.