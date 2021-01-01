From wfx utility
3.18 ft Aluminum 3 Step stool with 300 lb. Load Capacity
The product is a practical tool helping you easily reach up to a certain height. Almost every household has a home use ladder. This stool is strongly recommended for that purpose. Are you fond of this item? With so portable size, it can save much space when not in use. Made of high-class iron, it is durable, solid and safe to use for long time. All in all, this home ladder is a great gadget that you could not miss out!