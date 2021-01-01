Nearly Natural 18” Curly Grass Artificial Plant (Set of 6)

Overall Product Dimensions: 18 In. H x 20 In. W x 20 In. DComes in a set of sixProvides year round greeneryRequires no maintenanceCan be displayed singularly or as a collectionRecommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor locationSilk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance.Measurements are from the bottom of the plant to the furthest extended leaf. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension.