From nearly natural

Nearly Natural 18” Curly Grass Artificial Plant (Set of 6)

$45.86 on sale
($54.99 save 17%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Overall Product Dimensions: 18 In. H x 20 In. W x 20 In. DComes in a set of sixProvides year round greeneryRequires no maintenanceCan be displayed singularly or as a collectionRecommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor locationSilk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance.Measurements are from the bottom of the plant to the furthest extended leaf. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com