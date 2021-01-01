2 Full-width glass shelves give you more space to store food, drinks and snacks. Clear Humidity-Controlled Crisper drawers keeps produce fresh. Door can be installed to open left or right based on your needs. Full-width freezer shelf keeps all of your frozen items neat and organized. Store-More™ organizational system includes storage for larger items like a gallon of milk. Bright interior Lighting keep contents clearly visible. Optional ice maker eliminates the need to fill ice trays and ensures you have steady supply of ice on hand (Model # IM116000 sold separately). Frigidaire 18-cu ft Top-Freezer Refrigerator (Black Stainless Steel) | FFTR1821TD