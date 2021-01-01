18 Channel 18 Way 12V 10Amp DC Metal Boxed Cabinet Regulated Power Supply Unit with Backup Battery Link for Burglar Alarms CCTV Cameras PTZ Access.

Suitable for CCTV Camera, PTZ, IR Illuminators, Video Process, Access Control, etc. Battery Backup: Use 12V Lead-acid battery (Not included) General Protection: Individual PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) Fuse and LED indicator on each output, when problem occurs, only affect the individual output, other outputs still working; Short Circuit Protection: When short circuit occurs, Individual PTC Fuse will cut off the circuit and when breakdown removed, PTC fuse will automatically be restoring circuit; High voltage protection: When high voltage occurs, the surge protection will be hit through to protect the connected device; Over Current protection: When over current occurs, the power supply will automatically switch to self-protection status, when it is removed, then it will return to normal state;