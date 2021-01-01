From ecool4u

18 AWG Polarized Power Cord for VIZIO E-Series E500i-B1 E550i-A0 E550i-B2 LED LCD HDTV Smart TV - 15 FT

$19.17
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

18 AWG Polarized Power Cord for VIZIO E-Series E500i-B1 E550i-A0.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com