From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 18” Aloe Artificial Turquoise Planter Silk Plants, Green
Advertisement
Keep greenery all year round with this artificial Aloe plant Composed of thick, Pointed leaves showcasing Fine, natural details. Stands 18” high from a turquoise planter with silver trimming nestled with natural Moss. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections... "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. Nature Overall product dimensions: 18 in. H x 16 in. W x 16 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 6.25 in. W: 7.5 in. D: 7.5 in. Silk Plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Provides Year round greenery. Great for brightly lit kitchen island or counter. Lifelike appearance. Contained in a turquoise planter with silver trimming.