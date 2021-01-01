ROYAL SOVEREIGN 18, 000 BTU 1.5 Ton Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner with Heat Pump - 230V, White

Be comfortable all year long by using a Royal Sovereign Mini-Split Air Conditioner. The RSAC-1817S uses a 18,000 BTU, 4-in-1 system that combines an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, dehumidifier to remove moisture, and a heater to provide warmth in the winter months. Royal Sovereign Mini-Split Air Conditioners use a high energy rating system of 17 SEER, which uses less energy than conventional units and provides quieter operation between 44-55 dB. The RSAC-1817S operates at a temperature range of 61°F - 90°F (16°C - 32°C) and is the perfect solution for air comfort in medium sized rooms of 600-800 sq. ft. This product is shipped in 3 separate boxes. Color: White.