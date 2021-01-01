Hessaire 18,000 BTU 1.5 Ton Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Inverter Heat Pump Remote and 16 ft. Copper Line Set 208/230-Volt, White

The Hessaire 18,000 BTU 1-Ton Mini Split provides improved efficiency ratings up to 17.6 SEER and delivers high performance from the moment it's activated. In addition, its competitive price makes it a consumer favorite that's tough to beat. The Hessaire single zone condenser and wall mounted air handler is an ideal combination of superior product quality, energy efficiency, quiet operation and financial value. The pre-charged outdoor condenser makes DYI installation a breeze and allows for the line set to be trimmed to size without losing precious coolant. The condenser incorporates a high-performance compressor with eco-friendly, chlorine-free R-410A refrigerant. Color: White.