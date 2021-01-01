HP 17t-cn000 Entertainment Laptop Natural Silver (Intel i5-1135G7 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080), NVIDIA MX450, Wifi.

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; NVIDIA MX450 2GB Dual (Integrated+Dedicated) Graphics, . 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11 a/b/n/ac/ax Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 17.3' Full HD (1920x1080) 60Hz LCD Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color, . 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing)