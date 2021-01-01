From hp
Hp 17T-By400 Home & Business Laptop (Intel I7-1165G7 4-Core, 32Gb Ram, 256Gb Pcie Ssd + 2Tb Hdd, Intel Iris Xe, 17.3' Hd+ (1600X900), Wifi.
Operating System: Windows 10 Home Graphics Coprocessor: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Hardware Interface: Bluetooth, Solid State Drive, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone Screen Size: 17.3 Inches Brand: HP Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 17.3' HD+ (1600x900) 60Hz LED Backlit Display; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . Powerful Performance with Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad Core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, . High Speed and Multitasking 32GB DDR4 SODIMM; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Jet Black Color, . Authorized Dockztorm Bundle Includes Dockztorm USB Hub(Special Edition Portable Docztorm Data Hub;Super Speedy Data Syn Rate upto 5Gbps;Authorized Sellers ONLY)