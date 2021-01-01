From hp
HP 17t-by400 Home & Business Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, 17.3' HD+ (1600x900), Intel Iris Xe, Wifi, Bluetooth, Webcam, Win.
11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, {GPU-CUSTOM-STRING}. 16GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 17.3' HD+ (1600x900) 60Hz LED Backlit Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Jet Black Color, . 2TB HDD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, SD Reader, Optical Drive, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing) Includes Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription for 1 User(Microsoft 365 Personal 12-Month Subscription, 1 person Premium Office apps 1TB OneDrive cloud storage PC/Mac;Annual Subscription;Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android), Dockztorm USB Hub