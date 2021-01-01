From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 17in. Nephthytis Artificial Rustic Wood Box Planter Silk Plants Green
This faux Nephthytis plant is simply perfect with its lifelike white and green leaves that flow out from a rustic garden planter. Creating a farmhouse look and feel with its thick lush leaves. Shop with confidence knowing our floral collection... "looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 20in W x 20in D x 17in H; Planter/Vase Dimensions: H: 15 In. W: 7 In. D: 7 In. No Maintenance Required; No Watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Bring the rustic beauty of the outdoors to your indoor space, with the realistic lush and thick variegated green leaves of this Nephthytis plant.