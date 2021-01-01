From wondershop
17in Greenery and Red Berries Holiday Arrangement Stem Pick - Wondershop
Advertisement
Bring vibrant color to your Christmas decorations with the 17-Inch Greenery and Red Berries Holiday Arrangement Stem Pick from Wondershop™. This artificial holiday stem pick features lush greenery and twigs with bright red berries on a sleek wire stem for easy placement, and makes a simple and easy addition to shelves, countertops and tables. Display as is or with other holiday stem picks for a sweet, seasonal display. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.