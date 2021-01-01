From kichler
Kichler 1783LED Langford 5 Light 28" Wide LED Chandelier with Satin Etched White Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 1783LED Langford 5 Light 28" Wide LED Chandelier with Satin Etched White Shades FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with satin etched white shades(5) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulbs included 72" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Maximum Height: 99"Width: 27-1/2"Product Weight: 13.7 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 17"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 92CRIBulbs Included: Yes Brushed Nickel