Kichler
Kichler 1781L16 Langford 3 Light 22" Wide 1 Tier LED Shaded Chandelier Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kichler 1781L16 Langford 3 Light 22" Wide 1 Tier LED Shaded Chandelier Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performance72" of chain includedCapable of being dimmedETL listed for installation and use in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 17" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 22" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 8.2 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 57"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 9Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000K Olde Bronze