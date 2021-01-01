NW 1776 Oven Gloves, Heat Resistant Gloves, Kitchen Gloves, BBQ Gloves, Grilling Gloves, Heat Resistant Oven Gloves, Heat Resistant Up to 800?

?Heat resistant Up to 800 ° C?BBQ grilling cooking gloves was made of high-quality Aramid, Silicone and 100% cotton lining which can withstand up to a heat of 800ºC. And gloves use the same gloves as the firefighter uniform. Our quality certification EN407 and EN420 guarantees for more protection than other silicone gloves. Non-Slip Silicone Design?Do does not worry about the baking pan slipping out of your hands again! The silicone strips on the gloves provide slip resistance that gives you the confidence you need so that you can treat hot dishes with no worries. One Size Fits Most? The size of the grill gloves fits perfectly in the hands of men and women and it's reversible to fit both left and right hand. Long cuffs protect your forearm and wrist, so do not be afraid to burn your wrists when holding in a hot oven. With silicon texturing of the five fingers both sides, it's easy and flexible enough to put on or take off and allow easy finger movement. Multiple Applications?The mit