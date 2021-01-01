From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 1773-01DS Single Light 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Honey Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Forte Lighting 1773-01DS Single Light 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Honey Glass Panels FeaturesAll mounting hardware includedWeather resistant die-cast aluminum for long-lasting durabilityHoney glass panels included(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsDark sky compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 6"Extension: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black