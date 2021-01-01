From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 17582 28.5" H Nouveau Cone Table Lamp Beige Amber Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 17582 28.5" H Nouveau Cone Table Lamp Show off sophisticated simplicity in your room with the 28.5" Height Nouveau Cone Table Lamp by Meyda Tiffany. Do something nice for him / her with this exuberant table lamp featuring 60 watts per bulb and a cone shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 17582 Table LampSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Height: 28.5"Width: 20.5"Light Direction: Down Lighting Beige Amber