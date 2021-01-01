From portfolio
Portfolio 175-Lumen 4-Watt Bronze Low Voltage Smart LED Spot Light | ZDL1097-LED4K8030
175lm LED spot light will accentuate your property in a pleasant light. Energy efficient 4 watts with 3000K (warm white) color temperature. Twist connector for quick and easy connection with 12-volt low-voltage lighting systems. Provides 35, 000 hours of maintenance free operation. Adjustable for variable beam angles. Rugged metal housing allows for installation in any environment. Great for illuminating trees, flags and landscape features. ETL rated suitable for outdoor wet location installation. 5-Year limited warranty. Portfolio 175-Lumen 4-Watt Bronze Low Voltage Smart LED Spot Light | ZDL1097-LED4K8030