Hinkley Lighting 1744 1 Light 18.25" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Sullivan Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 1744 1 Light 18.25" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Sullivan Collection Single Light 18.25" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Sullivan CollectionFeatures:Etched Opal glass lantern shadeEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsMade of aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCan be mounted facing upwards onlySuitable for wet locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Backplate Height: 11.75"Backplate Width: 5"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoExtension: 10" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 11.75" (height from center of outlet)Height: 18.25"Material: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 8 lbsSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoUL Rating: Wet LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 9" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.About Hinkley Lighting:Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze