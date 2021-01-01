Sonneman 1742 Kabu 1 Light 29" Wide LED Chandelier with Acrylic Diffuser - 3000K Bright Satin Aluminum Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Sonneman 1742 Kabu 1 Light 29" Wide LED Chandelier with Acrylic Diffuser - 3000K Curved along its length in a subtly tapered arc and flared from top to bottom, the complexity of this Zen-like shape is hidden in its simplicity, but becomes apparent in the functionality with which it renders LED light onto a surface. Kabu’s bold but gentle subtlety is scaled in two sizes.Features:Grey acrylic diffusers120VAC input with LED driver in outlet boxHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have a long lifespanCapable of being dimmedContemporary style fixtureMade of metalCord mountedRated for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 4.25"Width: 29"Depth: 3"Canopy Height: 4.5"Canopy Width: 4.5"Cord Length: 72"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Wattage: 20wVoltage: 120vColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 1730 Bright Satin Aluminum