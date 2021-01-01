Weslock 1740U-RH Bordeau Right Handed Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Premiere Rose from the Elegance Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Leverset Keyed

Weslock 1740U-RH Bordeau Right Handed Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Premiere Rose from the Elegance Collection Features: Certified for BHMA Security Grade 2 Durable Zinc Diecasted Construction Leverset is Right Handed Only A Manufacturer's Warranty of Limited Lifetime on Mechanical Parts and Finish Compliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Product Technologies: Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Weslock's keyed entry (single cylinder) door lever sets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder units are commonly used on a front, side or back entrance but can also be found on interior doors as well, depending on application. Specifications: ADA: Yes ANSI Certification: A156.2 Material: Zinc Handing: Right Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Edge Bore: 1" Cross Bore: 2-1/8" Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Rosette Shape: Arch Height: 5" Projection: 2" Width: 2.5" Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Additional Functions: 1700U-RH: Right Handed Passage Door Function 1705U-RH: Right Handed Single Dummy Door Function 1710U-RH: Right Handed Privacy Door Function 1740U-RH (This Model): Right Handed Keyed Entry Door Function 1700U-LH: Left Handed Passage Door Function 1705U-LH: Left Handed Single Dummy Door Function 1710U-LH: Left Handed Privacy Door Function 1740U-LH: Left Handed Keyed Entry Door Function About Westlock: If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Weslock hardware is well built, and designed to last through years of use. Oil Rubbed Bronze Details: The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Single Cylinder Oil Rubbed Bronze