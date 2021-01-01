Varaluz 173B04 Radius 36" Bathroom Light with Capiz Shell Shade Crushed Natural Capiz Shell Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Varaluz 173B04 Radius 36" Bathroom Light with Capiz Shell Shade As a species, we have been inspired by nature’s circular forms pretty much since we had functioning brains and thumbs. The world is littered with those inspirations from round building ruins to Stonehenge. We can’t know for sure but we’d give pretty good odds that many of those mysterious formations had something to do with light. Our Radius may lack mystery but it is a beautiful incarnation of natural Capiz shell. And it has something to do with light. Features: Sustainable shell Gold Dust Metal Finish Hand-forged steel has 70% or greater recycled content Low-VOC finish UL Listed for Dry Locations One Year Warranty Specifications: Width: 36" Height: 5.5" Extension: 8.25" Vanity Light Crushed Natural Capiz Shell