Ginori 1735 - Luke Edward Hall Crown Trinket Tray - Rock Orange

Bring the classics to your interior with this Il Viaggio Di Nettuno trinket tray from Ginori 1735. Inspired by Greco-Roman mythology, this tray has been designed by Luke Edward Hall and features Neptune with a crown surrounded by waves. Key features: * Trinket tray * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: W24.5xD24.5cm * Designed by Luke Edward Hall * Inspired by his love of Greco-Roman mythology * Depicts Neptune with a crown * Surrounded by waves & an orange border * Hand decorated with precious metals * Made in Italy