Ginori 1735 - Luke Edward Hall Coral Crown Trinket Tray - White

Bring the classics to your interior with this Il Viaggio Di Nettuno trinket tray from Ginori 1735. Depicting Neptune god of the sea, this plate shows him wearing a coral crown surrounded by blue waves. Made in Italy, it's part of the Greco-Roman mythology inspired collection designed by Luke Edward Hall. Key features: * Trinket tray * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: W18xD18cm * Designed by Luke Edward Hall * Inspired by his love of Greco-Roman mythology * Depicts Neptune with a coral crown * Surrounded by blue waves * Hand decorated with precious metals * Made in Italy