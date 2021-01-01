From ginori

Ginori 1735 - Luke Edward Hall Coral Crown Trinket Tray - White

$166.00
In stock
Buy at amaraus

Description

Bring the classics to your interior with this Il Viaggio Di Nettuno trinket tray from Ginori 1735. Depicting Neptune god of the sea, this plate shows him wearing a coral crown surrounded by blue waves. Made in Italy, it's part of the Greco-Roman mythology inspired collection designed by Luke Edward Hall. Key features: * Trinket tray * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: W18xD18cm * Designed by Luke Edward Hall * Inspired by his love of Greco-Roman mythology * Depicts Neptune with a coral crown * Surrounded by blue waves * Hand decorated with precious metals * Made in Italy

