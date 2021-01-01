From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 1719-01 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Flush Mount Wall Sconce with White Acrylic Panel Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Forte Lighting 1719-01 Single Light 10" Tall Outdoor Flush Mount Wall Sconce with White Acrylic Panel FeaturesAll mounting hardware includedWeather resistant die-cast aluminum for long-lasting durabilityWhite acrylic panel included(1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL and CUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8"Extension: 4-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsBackplate Height: 7-1/2"Backplate Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Antique Bronze