17173 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case for Men Women Shockproof Computer Bag for Protective Laptop Carry Cover Bag Padded Briefcase Messenger Bag Slim Handbag

Best Quality Guranteed. [Shockproof & Size]The unique sponge ball shockproof technology is used inside the laptop sleeve, which can effectively reduce the friction of the computer by shaking. Protect your beloved laptop at all times. Internal dimensions: Internal dimensions: 17.23 * 0.79 * 12.79 inch (L * W * H), External dimensions: 17.68 * 0.79 * 12.99 inch. [Durable & Compact]: Made with polyester canvas fabric with the SBS zipper for secure and long-lasting usage; Compact design, easy to carry alone or fit inside another Messenger Bag or backpack. [Stay Organized ]:Except the main compartment for your laptop, this case also features a mouse compartment and a second large zipper compartment for additional storage such as mini ipad, charger, power adaptors, cables, mouse and other accessories [Custom Made for Perfect Fit]17.3' Lenovo IdeaPad 300/320/321/17.3'Thinkpad P70/P71/17.3' HP ENVY 1717in Laptop / Noteb