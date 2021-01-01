From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 17104 Single Light 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with White Acrylic Panel Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Forte Lighting 17104 Single Light 10" Tall LED Outdoor Wall Sconce with White Acrylic Panel FeaturesAll mounting hardware includedWeather resistant die-cast aluminum for long-lasting durabilityWhite acrylic panel includedIntegrated LED lightingIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsDark sky compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 8"Extension: 4-1/2"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 1.3 lbsBackplate Height: 7-1/2"Backplate Diameter: 7-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 11 wattsLumens: 870Color Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 50000 Antique Bronze