Elk Lighting 17083/4 Eastbrook 4 Light 39.5" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Elk Lighting 17083/4 Eastbrook 4 Light 39.5" Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass Shade Elk Lighting's Eastbrook Collection Vanity LightA simple and soft approach to modern style, the Eastbrook Collection is a great choice for a vanity.Product Features:Fully covered under ELK Lighting's 1-Year limited warrantyFrosted glass shades diffuse and soften lightingProduct Dimensions:Height: 7"Width: 39.5"Extension: 4"Weight: 6 lbElectrical Specifications:Bulb Type: Halogen Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 4Watts per Bulb: 40Wattage: 160Voltage: 120UL Rated for Damp LocationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 12V or 23V fixtures with halogen bulbsCompatible Bulb Types: G9 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / KryptonCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Vanity Light Polished Chrome