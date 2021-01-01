From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting 1706D23 Riviera 12 Light 23-5/8" Wide Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elegant Lighting 1706D23 Riviera 12 Light 23-5/8" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from ironDecorated with crystal accentsRequires (12) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsChain hung designCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 26"Minimum Height: 35-5/8"Maximum Height: 87-5/8"Width: 23-5/8"Product Weight: 77.0 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 5-7/8"Canopy Width: 5-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 12Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Chrome