Weslock 1705U-LH Bordeau Left Handed Single Dummy Door Lever Set with Premiere Rose from the Elegance Collection Satin Nickel Leverset Single Dummy

Weslock 1705U-LH Bordeau Left Handed Single Dummy Door Lever Set with Premiere Rose from the Elegance Collection Features:Certified for BHMA Security Grade 2Durable Zinc Diecasted ConstructionLeverset is Left Handed OnlyA Manufacturer's Warranty of Limited Lifetime on Mechanical Parts and FinishCompliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Product Technologies: Single Dummy Function: Weslock's single dummy levers are surface mounted without any associated latching functions, and are perfect for inactive doors, closets, or anywhere decorative trim is needed but mechanical latch function is not. This single dummy includes one lever and rosette, and can be mounted on either the interior or exterior of the door (please be aware of any handing requirements). Specifications:ADA: YesANSI Certification: A156.2Material: ZincHanding: LeftBackset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Rosette Shape: ArchHeight: 5"Projection: 2"Width: 2.5"Manufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeAdditional Functions:1700U-LH: Left Handed Passage Door Function1705U-LH (This Model): Left Handed Single Dummy Door Function1710U-LH: Left Handed Privacy Door Function1740U-LH: Left Handed Keyed Entry Door Function1700U-RH: Right Handed Passage Door Function1705U-RH: Right Handed Single Dummy Door Function1710U-RH: Right Handed Privacy Door Function1740U-RH: Right Handed Keyed Entry Door FunctionAbout Westlock: If security, safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home. Weslock hardware is well built, and designed to last through years of use.Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich, almost black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Satin Nickel