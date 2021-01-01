From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 17019-01 Single Light 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Seeded Glass Panels Antique Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Forte Lighting 17019-01 Single Light 11" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Frosted Seeded Glass Panels FeaturesAll mounting hardware includedWeather resistant die-cast aluminum for long-lasting durabilityFrosted seeded glass panels included(1) 26 watt GU24 Fluorescent bulb included Intended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 6"Extension: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 6"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 26 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 26 wattsLumens: 1150Bulb Base: GU24Bulb Type: FluorescentColor Temperature: 2700KAverage Hours: 8000Bulb Included: Yes Antique Bronze