Z-Lite 170-Z16-30 Shark 3 Light Billiard Chandelier with Multi-Colored Glass Shades Gun Metal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 170-Z16-30 Shark 3 Light Billiard Chandelier with Multi-Colored Glass Shades Features:Dome multi-colored glass shadesDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmedUL & cUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (3) 150 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 15"Depth: 16"Width: 60"Product Weight: 28.15 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 150Total Max Wattage: 450Voltage: 120v Gun Metal